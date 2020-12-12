CHEYENNE – As Laramie County School District 1 prepares to send students and staff on a two-week holiday break next Friday, local school and health officials say they are hopeful about keeping the schools open for in-person instruction into 2021, despite an ongoing staffing shortage and a surge in area COVID-19 cases.
“Right now, the schools are doing fine,” Dr. Stan Hartman, county health officer for the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, said at the LCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting Monday night. “The biggest threat to the schools is not the transmission of the virus itself within the schools, but if we had a critical number of support staff get sick or have to quarantine. We hope that doesn’t happen.”
All staff and students in the district are required to wear face masks whenever social distancing is not possible to mitigate the spread of the virus, which has killed 321 Wyomingites and more than 295,000 Americans.
Even with safety measures in place, a district report run on Tuesday showed a total of 605 positive COVID-19 cases since the school year started, 203 of which included staff. Between Tuesday and Thursday, the district found that 44 students and seven staff were newly positive for the virus, according to a district news release, though it’s unclear how many of those cases overlapped with the report it ran Tuesday.
Nonetheless, well over 200 of the district’s approximately 2,200 staff – or about 10% – have tested positive for the virus.
Kathy Emmons, executive director of the local health department, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday that there’s no definitive answer as to why a disproportionate number of staff are testing positive for the virus, but that “having students and teachers wearing masks is keeping the kids from spreading it among students themselves – if they weren’t wearing masks in school, the numbers would astronomical.”
“It’s not spreading from child to child in the class, it’s what’s happening outside of school,” said Emmons, who added that she’s hopeful that Gov. Mark Gordon’s recently issued statewide mask mandate will aid in containing community spread.
“The kids are in class eight hours a day in a very controlled environment,” Emmons said. “The adults may be going shopping or going out to eat. The more you’re out in your community, the greater your risk.”
Emmons said she’s also concerned about how holiday travel could cause an uptick in the number of cases within the school district and the broader community.
“I am still worried about what will happen during and after the holidays,” she said. “People tend to let down their guard and might say, ‘Oh well, I’ll go visit my brother.’ Well, you don’t know where your brother’s been. The bigger your circle, the more people are in it, and the higher your risk of exposure.”
Individuals within the school district who do test positive for the virus are required to self-isolate for a period of 10 days, and those who are found to have been in contact with a positive individual must quarantine for a period of 14 days, according to LCSD1 Head Nurse Janet Farmer.
So far this year, quarantine orders have created a shortage of district staff, including classroom teachers, support staff and bus drivers. And the district has been struggling to find enough substitute teachers – many of whom aren’t working right now due to COVID-related concerns – to fill in the gaps.
So far this year, only one school building – Fairview Elementary – has had to temporarily move to remote instruction because it didn’t have enough staff to manage in-person learning. Moving a school to an adapted learning plan is a decision made at the individual building level with district approval.
“It would have to be pretty bad” to shut down the whole district, like what happened back in March, which would require the local health department’s approval, LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown told the WTE Thursday.
Although Gordon’s office announced last week that University of Wyoming students with 60 credit hours and no substitute certification are permitted to work as substitutes over their holiday break, LCSD1 said it’s only received a few applications so far.
But there are signs that the staffing shortage is slightly improving on its own.
As of Thursday morning, the district reported that it needed a total of 127 substitute teachers – which were not all related to COVID-19 issues – but still had 16 open assignments. At the same time last week, it was short 21 substitutes. The week before Thanksgiving, it was short 34.
“With the latest trends we’ve seen this week, and knowing that the vaccine is coming soon, it seems like we’ve turned the corner a little bit,” John Weigel, assistant superintendent for human resources for the district, told the WTE Friday morning. “We’re pretty optimistic that things are looking a little better.”