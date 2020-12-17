CHEYENNE – Active, thriving kids wear out and outgrow their tennis shoes quickly. But not every parent in Laramie County has the money to buy their children new shoes when they need them.
In an effort to fill that need, local law firm Hirst Applegate, LLP started the Kicks 4 Kidz campaign three years ago, in which the firm donates new athletic shoes for school children in both of Laramie County’s school districts.
“It started out as a way to give back to the community,” Amy Hodges, administrator for the law firm, said. “We looked for things that were necessary and we had some people who were involved with elementary and middle school-aged kids and we found out that often they don’t have shoes to participate in physical education – that’s where we stepped in.”
In past years, the firm has hosted a half-kilometer race with refreshments, music and prizes before handing out the shoes before the start of the school year. They hope to resume that event next year, but this year’s pandemic shut down the live event and delayed the distribution of the shoes.
“Both of the school districts reached out to to say they really count on this and still hoped we could continue the campaign in some way,” Hodges said.
This week, the law firm bought $5,000 worth of shoes from Brown’s Shoe Fit in Cheyenne, and worked with the school districts to gather and distribute 209 pairs of shoes to children in need – just in time for the holiday break.
“Shoes are something that wear out really quickly and need to be replaced,” said Nicole George, a family engagement facilitator for the Parent Engagement and Educational Partnership with Schools program in Laramie County School District 1. The program works to connect the district’s families with community resources and helped facilitate this year’s distribution of more than 100 pairs of shoes to students within LCSD1.
“We often get calls throughout the year from parents and school social workers about kids who need shoes,” George said. “We’ve been involved with the Kicks 4 Kidz program for the last couple of years. What we’ve done is reach out to our school social workers and ask if there’s any students who needs shoes – and there’s always a need.”
Students who received a pair of shoes through the program did not have to prove an economic need, but rather George and her PEEPS partner, Laura Fowler, had social workers and teachers identify children who appeared to be in need of new shoes to participate in sports and other physical activities.
“Often they tell us about students whose shoes are falling apart,” said George, who, along with Fowler, spent the first half of this week organizing the shoes by size and preparing them for distribution. At least a few pairs went to every school building in the district. The names of the recipients were kept confidential.
Shoes aren’t the only basic necessity children in Laramie County have expressed an added need for during the pandemic, which has left many residents struggling to find enough work to support themselves and their families.
“Shoes, coats, snow boots, food and housing are all things that people have been seeking resources for because of COVID,” Fowler said.