CHEYENNE – All public school employees in Laramie County will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-February, and school nurses will get it starting next week.
The vaccine, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved for distribution in December and has a 95% effectiveness rate, requires two doses. Depending on which brand of the vaccine a patient receives, there is a 21- to 28-day waiting period before the second and final dose can be administered.
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is in charge of administering the vaccine in the county.
School nurses will get the vaccine at the department next week, and school officials are still in the process of refining the logistics about where the vaccine will be administered to the roughly 3,000 employees, including substitutes, working in both Laramie County School District 1 and 2.
“They let us know that we do not need to prioritize any employee group, so anyone who works in the district can get one,” said Janet Farmer, head nurse for LCSD1, who will be among about 38 school nurses, nurse paraprofessionals and substitute nurses in the district to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has a 21-day window between the first and second doses.
“I’m very hopeful that once we have the majority of our staff vaccinated that we can get back to more normal times,” Farmer said. “I don’t want to be overly optimistic. I think the next couple of weeks will tell the tale for us, but I think it’s very important that we stay the course. We know what works so far. We know that masks and significant hand washing and social distancing have worked, and we will continue with that for the foreseeable future.”
LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said the district has no intention of mandating that any employee take a vaccine.
“It will be voluntary,” he said, noting that the vaccine has not yet been approved for use in any person under 16 years old, which means there’s no timeline for when students might begin getting vaccinated. “Until we have the opportunity to get the general public vaccinated, we’re going to have COVID-19 related issues to deal with.”
Brown said he personally plans to be a “good role model” and take the vaccine when it’s made available to him.
Although LCSD1 likely won’t be adjusting any of its COVID-19 safety protocols this school year, Brown said he is hopeful that staff receiving vaccinations will help alleviate the district’s substitute shortage, which was exacerbated by the pandemic.
“We’ll probably have to use some substitutes to get everyone vaccinated, as well, just because of the sheer number of people who might want to do it,” Brown added. “We may need a substitute for a little bit so a teacher can go get their shot.”
LCSD2, which serves students in rural eastern Laramie County, is operating on a similar timeline. The district’s two nurses will receive the vaccine next week, and all staff will be eligible to get it next month.
“We’re thrilled that everyone who wants it will be able to get it,” said Jon Abrams, LCSD2 superintendent, who emphasized that the vaccine is not mandatory for district employees, but that he will personally choose to take it.
“I don’t know that the vaccine will affect student learning this year, because I see keeping most of our safety protocols in place,” Abrams said. “It’s been a unique 10 months. I don’t need to have this experience again, but we’ve learned some things we can to do better moving forward. Certainly, we’ve learned the importance of communication and keeping stakeholders informed and involved.”