CHEYENNE – During the final days of 2020, Congress approved a second pandemic relief package, which allots $82 billion of a total $900 billion to K-12 schools, colleges and universities.
In Laramie County, where there are two school districts and a community college, the federal money from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act – sometimes known as CARES II – to support education in the time of COVID-19 has not yet dropped into institutional bank accounts.
While they wait, Laramie County Community College, which already knows how much it will receive, as well as Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2, which don’t yet know how much they’ll receive, are already considering how they might spend this second wave of relief funding. The money is expected to arrive in the near future.
The college, which received nearly $11 million in federal dollars through the first CARES Act, got notice last week that it will soon get about $3.3 million through the Higher Education Emergency Relief fund, which is a specified pot of money within the federal relief package passed last month.
At least $751,327 of that $3.3 million is earmarked for spending on student aid, which could include paying for any component of a student’s cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus like tuition, books, food, housing, health care or child care. The college can use the other portion of that money – more than $2.6 million – for operations costs.
While the college used the money from the first CARES Act mostly on technology, furniture and learning platform upgrades, it’s focused on using this winter’s money to focus on making up lost revenue, which was prohibited under the first relief package.
“Many of our auxiliaries lost quite a bit of revenue last spring, summer and fall,” said Rick Johnson, vice president of administration and finance. Closure and capacity reductions at the college’s residence halls, Children’s Discovery Center and the Office of Workforce Development contributed to roughly $5 million in lost revenue for LCCC since the pandemic began.
“Hopefully, with the institutional portion of this aid, we can replenish some of that, which would at least, in part, resolve some of those gaps.”
Public school districts won’t have the opportunity to use this new round of federal money to fill in budget shortfalls, which is commonplace across Wyoming – LCSD1 is facing an $18 million budget gap next year. But compared to the first CARES Act, the new legislation does expand how the money can be spent.
However, school districts are still waiting to find out just how much they can expect to receive, as well as more specific rules about how they can spend the money.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have any figures to go off about what the actual allocation might be, other than the fact that the national appropriation was four times the amount in the first CARES Act,” Jed Cicarelli, finance director for LCSD1, said.
The district received about $4.5 million in federal money last year, which was mostly spent on personal protective equipment, technology and opening the Cheyenne Virtual School.
“It’s hard to even guess at this time, but I think it’s fair to say we’ll receive more than we did the first round,” Cicarelli said. “The federal government has expanded the allowability on the use of funds to include addressing instructional loss. Our focus would be identifying programs that could support any instructional loss students might have faced because of COVID-19.”
That could range from extra student interventions, extended summer school offerings, extended school days or additional staff.
“Without any clear guidance from the feds or the Wyoming Department of Education, it’s all conceptual, but we’ll be looking to prioritize that part of the new legislation,” Cicarelli said.
The state Education Department told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that it will take about four to six weeks to build an application on its platform so that districts can apply for funding. Once they receive the money, districts will have until September 2023 to spend it.
LCSD2, which used the money from the first CARES Act to pay for technology, protective equipment and salary supplements for teachers forced to teach in both virtual and in-person environments, has estimated it will get around $1.1 million, but has not received the final word.
“We’re going to find a way to use it to help our kids be successful,” said LCSD2 Superintendent Jon Abrams. “The challenging thing is that sometime there’s strings attached that make it a little more difficult to use.
“At this time we’re still working on how to work within those limitations, but no decisions have been made yet.”