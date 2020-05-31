CHEYENNE – No, the “Daddy of ’em All” isn’t happening this year. But Visit Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority want everyone to know there’s plenty to do in – and reasons to travel to – the capital city this summer.
“To say there isn’t going to be an impact (from the cancellation) would be an understatement,” said Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo. “Cheyenne Frontier Days is like a second Christmas for most of our businesses, and after the COVID stuff, they’re barely hanging on anyway. … the silver lining is we have other events (this summer) on top of what will happen at CFD next year.”
According to Cheyenne Frontier Days’ 2018 Economic Impact Study, during CFD 2018, 543,705 people attended all combined events, and those visitors spent $27.1 million in Laramie County on food and beverages, overnight accommodations, entertainment and retail purchases.
That’s a potential $27.1 million that won’t go to local businesses this summer, and Bravo admits that’s particularly nerve wracking during a pandemic that forced many of those storefronts to shutter for two months. But he said both potential visitors and locals can rest assured that Visit Cheyenne is working with the DDA, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and several other community partners to produce other events celebrating Western heritage this summer.
One such event in the works is a weekly rodeo that was being planned even before COVID-19 arrived in Wyoming.
“Communities like Cody have everything from nightly to weekly rodeos, so we thought we could do something like every Friday – a smaller rodeo, and we’d probably have to pre-sell tickets and be smart about spreading people out,” Bravo said. “We’ll make it so it’s professional enough to have our athletes back to work and have a spectator sport that matches our heritage here in the county.”
Visit Cheyenne will also work with several local organizations to plan events for July 17-26, the 10 days when CFD 2020 was supposed to take place.
DDA Director of Marketing and Events Haylee Chenchar said those events have yet to be determined, but the first planning meeting will take place this week, and more announcements will be made Monday related to what’s on the calendar for this summer.
“It’s been really fun to have a lot of different community organizations come together to have that singular mission in mind, to band together in a (difficult) time,” Chenchar said. “As plans move forward, I know it’ll keep snowballing into an even bigger thing. We have some things in the works that aren’t quite public with a few other organizations, as well, and we will be releasing a few press releases here in the future.”
Throughout the pandemic, Visit Cheyenne has been pivoting to a more road trip-centric approach to its marketing, and the latest example is four “Legendary Road Trip” itineraries on the organization’s website divided by traveler interests: “Arts Aficionado,” “Outdoor Enthusiast,” “Food Connoisseur” and “History Buff.”
Clicking through each gives potential tourists or even daytrippers within Wyoming ideas on where to eat, sleep and stay entertained, and also offers advice for those who want to extend their trip outside Wyoming’s borders to nearby outdoor attractions such as Mount Rushmore and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Even before CFD was canceled, Bravo said his office was seeing success with this new roadtripper approach, which he hopes will only gain popularity as people look at what else Cheyenne and the rest of Laramie County have to offer beyond the would-be CFD activities.
“The little we’ve done (so far) has quadrupled our traffic just specifically for these road trip scenarios we created,” he said. “We’ve packaged it so there’s a new way to market our community to the folks driving and traveling at a more regional level.”
He’s also hoping to help boost and promote summer events at venues such as the Event Center at Archer, whose events director, Dan Ange, said is committed to hosting a 2020 Laramie County Fair, whether that’s fully virtual or partially virtual.
The National Cattledog Association’s 2020 National Finals is also still scheduled to take place Aug. 11-15 at Archer, and if it goes as planned, that could bring the top handler/dog teams from across North America to Cheyenne.
“The event world is trying to figure out how to survive and engage in our communities,” Ange said. “Nobody wants to cancel their events, obviously, but it’s important to remember this isn’t a permanent move – just getting through what 2020 is, and we can certainly say the fair will come back better in 2021.”