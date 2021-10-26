CHEYENNE – The Lowe’s Distribution Center in Cheyenne has donated disinfecting wipes to aid Wyoming communities in the COVID-19 response.
The company provided 56 pallets of the wipes in an effort to get these needed supplies in the hands of communities. Lowe’s contacted the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to initiate the donation of almost $135,000 worth of disinfecting wipes.
“Wyoming has a strong sense of community. This donation from Lowe’s is a wonderful example of the Western spirit that exists in our state,” Director Lynn Budd, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, said. “These community partnerships are critical in helping us serve Wyoming's residents, and we couldn’t be more thankful for Lowe’s' generosity.”
Todd Nalder, Lowe’s operations supervisor, said this is part of their effort to give back to the community and residents statewide.
“We are donating these wipes as a part of our continuing effort at Lowe’s to help and give back to the communities and citizens we serve across the great state of Wyoming.” Nalder said. “From all of us at Lowe’s RDC 965, we would like to say thank you to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security for partnering with us to put the Lowe’s core value of safety into practice. The distribution of these disinfecting wipes to organizations desperately in need of them will greatly impact the reduction of the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate the opportunity to work with this office and look forward to a continued partnership for years to come.”
About 40 pallets had been allocated statewide as of Friday. Lowe's also provided disinfecting wipes to the Department of Corrections.