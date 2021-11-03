WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and colleagues this week to introduce the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act.
The bill would prevent essential workers from being fired due to President Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate.
“From the earliest days of the pandemic, our front-line workers and first responders in Wyoming put themselves in harm’s way to respond to emergencies, to keep essential goods stocked and to care for the sick in our communities,” Lummis said in a news release. “We should be celebrating their heroism, not punishing them for exercising their individual health freedoms. I’m proud to defend their rights and fight the Biden administration’s mandate.”
At a time when Wyoming businesses are struggling to hire employees, and essential services like hospitals, airlines, trucking companies and grocery stores are desperate for workers, the president’s mandate may result in the firing of countless essential employees, Lummis said in the release. The Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act would prevent that.
Lummis joined Blackburn; Jim Inhofe, R-Okla.; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Mike Braun, R-Indiana; Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in introducing the legislation.