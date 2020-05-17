The coronavirus has wormed its way into America’s national psyche. This shows itself in the willingness of people, both the rich and poor in intellectual gifts, to use the coronavirus as if it stood for something beyond just a damnable deadly pandemic.
Let’s look. Among the more intellectually accomplished, one sunglass-wearing columnist wrote what might’ve been called “the coronavirus misused by the NRA to further its hidden agenda.” A man of the cloth recently wrote a column which might be called “the Vietnam War viewed (or perhaps reimagined) in light of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and, of course, the horrible and culpable President Donald Trump.”
Among those who are not as rich in intellectual gifts, or who for one reason or another choose not to reveal the depth of their thought, are those who create letters to the editor which appear grounded in an intensely personal stupidity. Many of these damp squibs can be categorized as “The coronavirus and its assault on my personal liberty.”
These submissions should be credited with the gymnastic literary feat of bringing together a lack of character with a selfish lack of interest in the welfare of his fellow citizens. They argue for their inalienable right to liberty from a dangerously childish view of the world. They seem to squirm and chafe at the thought of their “liberty” being cast down by the requirement to wear a mask in public for the good of others.
One might say they need some moral fiber in their diet because they are full of (reference alluding to raw sewage).
On a slightly different note, one recent author claims to prove conclusively that reopening the state will be harmful to no one. I doubt that he is a board-certified epidemiologist. The author seems to suffer from a demagnetized moral compass. Giving two whoops in hell for other people is one more than this author can manage. For shame, for shame.
Now that we have noise canceling headphones, I wish someone would invent noise canceling reading glasses. I’d buy a pair.