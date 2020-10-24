CHEYENNE – Many of the logistics involved with distributing and administering a coronavirus vaccine in Wyoming remain a mystery to state and local health officials.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that Wyoming had submitted an initial plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, said the timeline for distribution of a vaccine to health care providers is still unknown.
“I have heard nothing, and I don’t know that the state knows, to be really honest,” Emmons said. “I think so much of this is still up in the air as the pharmaceutical companies work on their product and make sure they get through the trials.”
Emmons said it was also still unclear who exactly the vaccines would be distributed to and the number of doses various providers might receive. Much of the information is still “filtering down from the federal government,” she said.
Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said so much is unknown because there is not yet an approved vaccine.
Gordon’s communications director, Michael Pearlman, stressed that the plan is considered a draft and would be updated as the state received more information from the federal government.
“I believe Wyoming is well-prepared, as the Department of Health has both state- and county-level mass vaccination plans, which were created as part of our pandemic planning process well before COVID arrived,” Pearlman said.
The vaccination plan will rely on a phased approach. Phases 1a and 1b will include a “very limited” number of two-dose vaccines that Emmons said have a 21-day period between doses.
This first phase of vaccines will be administered to health care personnel who treat people with COVID-19 or who are likely to be exposed to the virus, followed by people at a higher risk for severe illness if they contract the virus. That includes those with underlying medical conditions, people over age 65, longterm care facility residents and essential workers.
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department likely will not administer vaccines, Emmons said, though they may be in charge of distributing the doses to area providers and plan to work closely with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
The second phase, which will be undertaken when there is a larger supply of doses, will include additional essential workers not covered in phase one, additional people with underlying conditions, people who live in congregate settings and those with limited access to vaccination services. The “limited access” category may include racial and ethnic minority groups, people who are undocumented, people living in rural communities, people experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, people who are un- or underinsured and Medicaid recipients, according to the vaccination plan.
The plan states that, during phase two, national pharmacy chains will likely begin receiving vaccine shipments.
The third phase will be implemented when there is a “likely sufficient supply” of and “slowing demand” for the COVID-19 vaccine. During this phase, the vaccine should be available to anyone “recommended to be vaccinated,” and all enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers should be able to receive the vaccine based on their capacity and demand.
In his Wednesday news conference, Gordon emphasized the state’s need to be prepared when a vaccine becomes available. Emmons indicated the city-county health staff is ready for its next set of directions when it comes to distribution.
“As soon as they say go, we’ll go,” she said.