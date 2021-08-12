CHEYENNE – Both of Laramie County’s K-12 school districts will start the school year without a mask requirement, even as the county and state see a surge in cases that health officials attribute to the delta variant.
As the start of the school year approaches, the two local superintendents say they’re closely monitoring health guidelines related to COVID-19. Neither completely ruled out any health measure, but as of right now, face coverings and COVID-19 vaccinations are optional for those teaching in and attending Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2.
“We will support anybody who feels that face coverings are something that benefits them and their family, but it will not be a requirement to attend our in-person opportunities this year, or at least to start. I don’t know what the future holds,” LCSD2 Superintendent Justin Pierantoni said.
Pierantoni added that the same thing goes for vaccinations, though he said the district recognizes being vaccinated against COVID-19 may help someone avoid a long quarantine if they did contract the virus.
A COVID-19 guidance sheet for LCSD2 schools and transportation on the rural district’s website focuses on physical distancing, personal hygiene and sanitation, contact tracing and regular cleaning and sanitization of school facilities. It recommends that, when possible, students should be seated six feet apart when face coverings are “not consistently worn,” and that the distance can decrease to three feet “if face coverings are worn consistently.”
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said social distancing was also the focus of the larger district, along with emphasizing hand washing and sanitizing, stay home when you’re sick and encouraging vaccination against COVID-19, when possible. There is no approved COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under the age of 12.
She said that, currently, athletes practicing inside are typically wearing masks if they cannot social distance.
Despite vocal opposition to masking requirements at recent LCSD1 school board meetings, Crespo said it was about a 50/50 split when it came to parents encouraging and discouraging the district to put such a requirement in place.
Crespo said LCSD1 updates parents every two weeks on the most up-to-date information based on a weekly call with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and information from the Wyoming Department of Education.
The goal was to keep kids learning in person, the superintendent said, and that keeping schools open requires following these health and safety guidelines. Still, she said, the district is prepared to go to a hybrid learning model, if needed, or a full closure based on a county or state mandate.
“This is not a field trip – this is a journey, right?” Crespo said. “As the numbers change, we have to be flexible and nimble to be able to address the needs of our kids, and keeping them safe is the most important thing at all times, and our staff, making sure that our staff are safe at work.”
As of Aug. 5, the CDC on its website recommended “universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status,” along with physical distancing, and that “safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority.”
While neither masking nor vaccination requirements seem very present in the state among K-12 institutions, the University of Wyoming announced Wednesday that it would require face masks indoors through at least Sept. 20.
On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the country’s largest teachers’ union, the National Education Association, signaled its support for policies that would require teachers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing. Union President Becky Pringle called it “an appropriate, responsible and necessary step,” but that “educators must have a voice in how vaccine requirements are implemented.”
The Cheyenne Teachers Education Association and the Wyoming Education Association did not return phone calls asking if either would encourage masking or vaccination requirements in local schools.
In an Aug. 4 news release, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said he would not require school districts to implement mask mandates for the upcoming school year, saying the state needed to “follow and respect the science.”
“Wyoming was first in the nation in having a safe and successful in-person school year last year,” Gordon said in the release. “My focus is on supporting local school boards as they take into account conditions in their community and work to assure students learn safely this year, too.”
In the same statement, Gordon encouraged Wyomingites to get vaccinated against the virus, citing data from the state health department that said, among 300 people infected who were recently hospitalized, nearly 94% were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Also on Aug. 4, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, in a news release, said that the state health department was “deeply concerned” about how the highly transmissible delta variant had changed the fight against the virus, and that the state’s low vaccination rate – 41% of Wyomingites were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday evening, per the CDC – makes it more vulnerable to the variant.
Harrist added that the state Department of Health agreed with national experts who recommended even vaccinated individuals wear masks in public in areas with high transmission.
According to the state health department, 18 of Wyoming’s 23 counties, including Laramie County, had a “high” rate of transmission based on cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. As of Thursday, Laramie County had 447 active cases of COVID-19, a number not seen since Dec. 16.
Pierantoni said that, as part of its contact tracing model, the district will have in place an internal system that will track vaccinations among staff, but that information will not be public. As for LCSD1, Crespo said district staff can volunteer that information, but it isn’t currently a requirement.
Pierantoni encouraged parents and guardians to communicate with him and other district leaders about what they feel is best for their families so the district can support them.
“The current plan and strategies that Laramie 2 is using is a result of a collaborative effort between the school board and the patrons who visited with us in many different capacities, and so we hope that our plan is a representation of what our community feels is best for our population,” he said.
He said individual schools or teachers may be able to suggest masking to their staff and students, but any requirements would come from the district.
“It’s hard to predict what’s going to happen,” Pierantoni said. “We will find out, and then we’re committed to gathering data, looking at data, and making changes if they’re necessary, based on the situation at hand.”