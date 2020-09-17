CHEYENNE – A few days after a staff member at Cheyenne's McCormick Junior High tested positive for COVID-19, a student from the school has also contracted the novel coronavirus, according to district officials.
Laramie County School District 1 announced the positive case – the first reported among any of its more than 14,000 students since the school year began Aug. 31 – in an email Thursday morning. The positive case comes after roughly 100 McCormick students were told to stay home earlier this week due to possible close contact with the staff member who tested positive.
LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said the student who tested positive was among those who had already been quarantined.
“The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is going through that contact tracing right now, and we believe there’ll be probably about 11 other students who may be quarantined (due to the positive case),” Brown said Thursday.
District officials were unsure if the student contracted COVID-19 from the staff member or if it came from another source, Brown said.
Meanwhile, the other roughly 100 students who are quarantining for 14 days will likely get tested within the next week.
“We are recommending that they wait until Sept. 21 or 22 to get tested, because by that time, any exposure will have built in their system, so then we’ll have a better test,” said Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
McCormick remains the only LCSD1 school to report any positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.