“‘I have the right to do anything,’ you say – but not everything is beneficial. I have the right to do anything – but not everything is constructive.” The Apostle Paul wrote those words in 1 Corinthians 10:23 (NIV).
We hear a lot of that “It’s my right” stuff these days. You may have a right not to wear a mask, but exercising that right is neither beneficial nor constructive.
For 44 years, I spent every January and February at the state Capitol. I was there as a legislator, a reporter, a lobbyist and as the head of a state agency. I was there for all the personal responsibility debates on issues that included mandatory motorcycle helmets, seat belt laws and whether parents should be required to protect the lives of their youngest children by using car seats.
As I listen to people today justify why they are willing to put strangers at risk of COVID-19, I recall one especially momentous debate. The issue was whether the law should mandate that parents secure their youngest children in car seats. The data was clear. That simple act saved kids’ lives. But, as with masks, there were those who cried, “The government can’t tell me what to do.” Some were willing to risk the lives of children to make self-serving political statements.
During a committee hearing, a legislator said words to the effect, “What if I have five children and only four seat belts? What then?” Dr. Larry Meuli was a former state health officer, serving as a state representative. As the bill’s sponsor, he was called on to answer the opponents’ questions.
I was there as a lobbyist for State Farm insurance. They supported the legislation because of the irrefutable evidence showing child safety seats saved lives – little lives. The overflow crowd of supporters and opponents of the bill waited to hear Dr. Meuli’s response. He didn’t miss a beat.
“First, you need to decide which of your children you love the most. Put them in safety seats and let the other one fend for himself or herself.” Today, we are still trying to figure out which of our children we love most and which we will sacrifice to score political points.
When you refuse to wear a mask, you are answering Dr. Meuli’s question. You are telling the community the children don’t matter. You are telling the children that your perceived right to refuse to wear a mask is greater than their right to be protected from COVID-19.
In the coming week, many of our children will be going back to school. The community would never tolerate someone driving 40 mph in a school zone. Why should we tolerate those who won’t wear a mask? Your refusal to wear a mask at the grocery store or other public place could well result in infecting some who may then enter schools asymptomatic, while exposing others to this potentially deadly virus. Those kids, their parents, teachers and school staff are going to be fully exposed by the choices the rest of us make.
You are not an island. The choice you make whether to wear a mask will have an impact on people you may never know. As our children return to school, we all have the responsibility to do what is right to protect their safety. The poet John Donne’s assertion that “no man is an island” sounds quaint in these times. Yet, the truth of his poetry cannot be ignored.
Any man’s death diminishes me,
Because I am involved in mankind.
And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls;
It tolls for thee.
As the death toll mounts, and many continue to resist that which must be done to stop it, the bell tolls as we ask Dr. Meuli’s question. Who do we love the most? Ourselves or others?
Send a message of love for these children and their schools. The simple sacrifice of wearing a mask assures them you love them more than politics.