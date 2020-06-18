Throughout the pandemic, Meals on Wheels has continued to deliver meals to the elderly, disabled and other homebound residents in Cheyenne and Laramie County.
Since mid-March, therapeutic meals that are customized to meet each client’s dietary requirements changed from hot to frozen meals. A limited number of dedicated volunteers deliver these meals to clients on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Clients also receive frozen or shelf-stable meals for Tuesday, Thursday and the weekend.
The staff has incorporated community support in assuring their clients maintain a healthy mental state, have food to combat food insecurity and have a voice in case of elderly abuse. They have achieved these goals by having community volunteers call the clients several times a week. Many of these volunteers have developed a relationship with the clients that will extend beyond the pandemic.
Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers currently have 319 clients needing their services. More than 200 Cheyenne and surrounding area residents and businesses support Meals on Wheels by volunteering in the kitchen, driving meals to clients, making wellness calls or working in the thrift store. Currently, there are approximately 75 drivers who deliver the meals and try to see and converse with each client on delivery days, while practicing safe social distancing.
A revenue source is the Meals on Wheels Mart, which is now closed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Even though the thrift store provides necessary revenue, for the safety and wellbeing of the volunteers, customers and clients, it is closed. While the Mart will remain closed to the public until every precaution to mitigate the spread of COVID 19 is considered, drop-off donations are being accepted Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne continues to provide an essential service by feeding our elderly, disabled and homebound during this pandemic and beyond, all the while relying heavily on dedicated volunteers in our community. These volunteers, the staff and especially the loved clients deserve a huge shout out! To help support the program during this challenging time, call 307-635-5542 ext. 0.