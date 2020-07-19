The letter to the editor written by Larry Claypool and Mary Jo Rugwell was to make us aware and considerate of other people was nice, but … I totally disagree on mask protection.
First off, wearing a mask reduces the oxygen we breathe in and increases the CO2 intake. Serious side effects can occur if the oxygen levels drop outside the safe zone. Any virus can get out of control in people who are oxygen-deficient and who breath back their CO2.
Doctors are now saying there is no death from the coronavirus at sufficient vitamin D levels. The coronavirus by itself is not a problem for the majority, but the wearing of masks can be detrimental to our health.
What is going to happen when we deprive humans of oxygen while exposing them to dangerous levels of CO2 for extended periods of time?
Does anyone think it is just a coincidence that when the economy is booming, the stock market is setting record highs, we are winning the trade wars and school shootings were almost nonexistent that we have some politicians and the media pushing the panic buttons? Remember when Ebola was what was going to kill us all, the media kept showing the piles of body bags that were prepared for the fallout? A month later, it was totally forgotten.
The media now is keeping the virus alive, which is causing panic, tearing down our society and costing our economy billions at the same time. This is speculation on my part, but the coronavirus originated in China, who we are in a global trade war with. Let’s not forget Biden’s backdoor deals with China; just a thought.