The only way Phillippa Lack can be so ignorant of the facts is that she gets her information from CNN or MSDNC. Obviously she listens to “drivel news” that misinforms (her) and encourages (her) unfounded opinions.
Her absurd connection between Trump rallies and an increase in cases is beyond the pale. Trump has held two rallies since March – one in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and one in Phoenix, Arizona; two states, but according to the news (such as it is), cases are rising in 22 states. Should we perhaps look at the connection between new cases and the violent riots that took place in cities all across the nation? If you watch fake news, apparently not. They never mention it.
We had weeks of rioting, thousands of people in the street looting and burning businesses. Some were actually wearing masks; not because they were afraid of the virus, but because they were afraid of the security cameras. And not one word from the lame stream media about social distancing or concerns of spreading the virus.
But, oh my God, Donald Trump is going to hold a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and those same media pundits are screaming about the danger of spreading the disease; it’s ludicrous.