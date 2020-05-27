Currently, over 1.2 million people are serving in the military on active service. There are many from Wyoming, including myself, and some have ex-spouses and children residing in Wyoming.
Currently, the entire Department of Defense is under a travel restriction and stop-move order until June 30. The travel restriction prevents service members from traveling more than 180 miles from their duty station, except in emergencies. These are the types of issues that service members receive Red Cross messages about. Even then, they have to go through a bureaucratic approval process up to the first General Officer in the service member's chain of command. Upon return, there is a mandatory stay-at-home quarantine of 14 days.
We are reaching the summer visitation period for children of divorced spouses. The Wyoming judiciary, legislative and executive branches would be wise to be aware of how parentally alienating ex-spouses are seizing advantage of this pandemic crisis, abusing rigid and inflexible Wyoming-issued visitation orders to further alienate their children from having a meaningful relationship with the non-custodial parent.
Most citizens in this great nation and the great state of Wyoming are exceptionally understanding, resilient and flexible to the changes forced upon us by this pandemic. There are always some that take advantage of the opportunity provided during a crisis to further their negative self-interests and ill intent.
All branches of the Wyoming state government need to be alert to the parental alienators that are attempting to take advantage of this crisis to alienate further their children from their non-custodial parents, especially those on active service in the military. Our elected officials and judges need to take some simple action to stop this from occurring.
This crisis is not something that many people need to invest thousands of dollars in when money is already tight on legal fees, filing modification motions and accumulating the stress of legal actions when we are stressed enough.