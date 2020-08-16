CHEYENNE – In Wyoming, small businesses are the heart of their local economies: they support fundraisers, they meet the needs of their residents, and they offer residents a better quality of life.
But when COVID-19 arrived in the Cowboy State in March, causing extensive health-related closures, the well-being of the small business community was also put at risk.
After receiving $1.25 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding from the federal government, Wyoming lawmakers worked quickly to designate $325 million to protect the vitality of the small business community. Since then, the Wyoming Business Council has rolled out three programs to put relief funding directly in the hands of the state’s business owners.
Already, more than 400 Laramie County businesses have received a total of $10,675,440 from the first program, the Business Interruption Fund, which aimed to help small Wyoming businesses that were negatively impacted by the public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think many of us were a little surprised by exactly how popular it was and how much money we were able to get out there so quickly,” Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said.
For some businesses, the funding was a saving grace. Madhouse Jiu Jitsu, having just opened at the end of 2018, had to close for two-and-a-half months because they hadn’t accumulated enough savings to stay open, according to owner Gena Waddy.
She said they sold T-shirts to help raise funds, and some members even stepped up to help with their lease and insurance payments. Ultimately, however, Gena’s husband, Emmanuel, had to find a separate full-time job to pay the bills.
“A lot of kids need this program. We did not want to shut our doors,” Waddy said.
Like many small businesses in Wyoming, Madhouse Jiu Jitsu brings more to the community than their services alone. For their children’s program, Madhouse offers bullying prevention, suicide awareness and classes that boost kids’ confidence. They sponsor classes for three kids a month who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it, and they partner with other local businesses to sponsor even more youth participation in their programs.
With the $24,301 grant they received from the Business Interruption Fund, Waddy said they’ll be able to cover their payroll expenses without having to cut the number of classes they provide.
“This program has blessed our community beyond belief,” Waddy said.
Originally, $50 million was designated for the Business Interruption Fund, but the demand was so high that Gov. Mark Gordon allocated an additional $50 million in CARES Act funds for small businesses.
By the time the program closed July 2, more than 4,000 Wyoming businesses had received a total of $98.5 million in Business Interruption funding. The majority of the money – available to businesses with fewer than 50 employees – went to businesses with five employees or fewer.
“The very smallest businesses (saw) a great amount of the money in this first program, which (was) really the intent – help those small businesses that are helping our communities and really developing that community feel throughout Wyoming,” Dorrell said.
For A Place to Grow Early Learning Center, the COVID-19 shutdown hit hard, according to owner Jessica Buteau.
“Since mid-March, we have lost a significant amount of revenue. Being such a small, family-owned center, we rely on tuition coming in to pay our staff and keep our bills current; we do not have a big reserve for emergencies,” Buteau said. “Even though we were not open with a regular schedule, our bills remained the same.”
Buteau said her business received a couple grants, including a $9,861 grant from the Business Interruption Fund, which have helped cover some bills and payroll expenses. A Place to Grow has also seen support from the families they serve, who have continued paying for at least a portion of the services they normally utilize.
Buteau emphasized the importance of community support during this difficult time.
“If child care centers cannot operate due to lack of revenue, then it will be hard for communities to return to normal. Families need quality child care; children deserve quality child care. It will be devastating if good centers have to close because we are not supported,” Buteau said.
While the Business Interruption program aimed to give businesses immediate assistance, two larger CARES Act grant programs are currently being rolled out by the Business Council – the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund. In total, an additional $225 million will be distributed to Wyoming businesses.
In the hours after applications opened Aug. 4, the Wyoming Business Council received more than 1,000 applications for the relief funding. The programs are available to a broader range of businesses and offer an even larger threshold for funding.
The Relief Fund offers up to $300,000 in relief funding for businesses with 100 or fewer employees that lost revenue due to public health orders or have incurred COVID-19 related expenses; the Mitigation Fund offers businesses of all sizes up to $500,000 for employee and customer health and safety expenses.
“This much-needed funding is a lifeline to businesses and nonprofits hurt by COVID-19, and vital to our efforts to support Wyoming’s economy and our communities,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release.