DOUGLAS – The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association has announced the cancellation of the Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2021 pageant, originally scheduled for Aug. 11-15, during the 2020 Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.
The decision was made after Miss Rodeo America Inc. released a statement canceling the Miss Rodeo America 2021 pageant. Rachel Derner, Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2020, will continue her reign through 2021 and represent Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America 2022 pageant, held during the Wrangler National Finals in December 2021. She will be the first Miss Rodeo Wyoming in history to hold the title for two consecutive years.
“I am saddened by the announcement that the Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2021 pageant has been canceled,” said Crystal Myers, Miss Rodeo Wyoming National Director and Pageant Chair. “This was a tough decision to make and one that was not taken lightly. With the announcement of the cancelation of the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas in December, we felt there was no other option for the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association.”
With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, various rodeo and social events across the nation have been canceled, causing Derner to be left with a minimal appearance schedule. On Wednesday, May 27, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, along with six representatives from Wyoming’s largest rodeos, decided to cancel their events for 2020. These events include Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous PRCA Rodeo, Cody Stampede, Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Casper, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Breakaway Roping, Laramie Jubilee Days and Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Wyoming State Fair is still being held as planned.
“I have dreamed of being introduced on the track at Cheyenne, about bringing the title back to Laramie Jubilee Days and meeting fans at all of Wyoming’s incredible rodeos,” said Derner. “Being given another year as MRW to fulfill the experiences that I’ve heard so much about is something that I genuinely appreciate.”
Derner will make some scheduled appearances in 2020 including a virtual appearance during the virtual Miss Rodeo Wyoming Clinic from May 29-31. She plans on attending the Wyoming State Fair, Evanston Cowboy Days and local fairs, as well as some out-of-state appearances. This fall, she will hold a fundraiser to help secure funding for her travels in 2021.
Details about the Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2022 will be announced at a later date that will address the eligibility of the young ladies that were planning on running for Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2021 if they choose to run for Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2022. For more information, go online to www.missrodeowyoming.com.