CHEYENNE – Wyoming recorded more than 100 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday, leading to an increase of more than 40 active cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 20 counties reported 115 new confirmed cases. Fourteen new probable cases were also recorded. At the same time, the number of people reported as recovered from the illness increased by 86, leaving the state with 1,342 active cases, an increase of 43 from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, Albany County had 237 active cases; Laramie and Natrona counties each had 157; Fremont had 137; Campbell had 93; Sheridan had 88; Lincoln had 78; Park had 57; Teton had 53; Converse had 43; Sweetwater had 41; Goshen had 37; Carbon had 30; Big Horn had 29; Sublette had 24; Platte had 22; Weston had 17; Uinta had 13; Crook had 12; Johnson had nine; Washakie had five; and Hot Springs had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Every county except Niobrara, Uinta and Washakie counties reported new confirmed cases Wednesday. Laramie County saw the highest number of new cases at 20.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the total number reported since the first case was detected in Wyoming in March to 5,866. The number of probable cases, meanwhile, went up by 14 on Wednesday to total 1,033 since the pandemic began.
The Health Department reported an additional 86 recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the number of people to recover from confirmed or probable cases to 5,504.