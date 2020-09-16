CHEYENNE – With several counties reporting double-digit increases in lab-confirmed coronavirus case counts, the state’s total of confirmed cases seen since the disease was first detected in Wyoming in March went up by 104 Wednesday, the biggest increase since the pandemic began.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said Natrona County alone reported 23 new confirmed cases, while Albany County reported 15, Sheridan reported 13 and Converse reported 12.
The increase in confirmed cases combined with an increase of 24 in the number of probable cases to push the number of active coronavirus cases in the state back over 500.
Department of Health figures showed the number of active cases increased by 82 on Wednesday to total 549.
Albany County had active 109 cases; Natrona had 86; Laramie had 50; Sheridan had 49; Fremont had 38; Converse had 33; Teton had 30; Park had 25; Campbell had 19; Goshen had 18; Crook had 17; Lincoln, Sublette and Uinta had 14; Carbon and Platte had nine; Weston had four; Sweetwater and Washakie had three; Hot Springs and Johnson had two, and Big Horn had one.
The active cases were seen among 451 people with confirmed cases and 98 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The increase in confirmed cases Wednesday brings the total number of confirmed cases diagnosed since mid-March to 3,866.
The number of probable cases, those where patients have coronavirus symptoms and have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but have not been tested for the illness, went up by 24 Wednesday to total 700 since the pandemic began.
Recoveries also increased Wednesday, growing by 46 to push the number of people to recover from the illness to 3,971, including 3,369 people with confirmed cases and 602 with probable cases.