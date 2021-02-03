CHEYENNE – More than 130 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases pushed the total of active cases in Wyoming over 1,100 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus spate, reported 135 new laboratory-confirmed cases, along with 25 new probable cases.
Meanwhile, the department said it received new reports of 68 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases of COVID, leaving the state with 1,165 active cases, an increase of 92 from Tuesday.
Teton County had 179 active cases; Natrona County had 168; Fremont County had 113; Carbon had 92; Laramie had 85; Sweetwater had 70; Campbell had 63; Uinta had 61; Sheridan had 58; Lincoln had 50; Park had 48; Albany had 45; Big Horn had 36; Goshen had 23; Platte had 18; Sublette had 17; Converse had 11; Washakie had 10; Crook had seven; Hot Springs had five; Weston had three; Johnson had two, and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 18 counties. Carbon County saw the highest increase in new cases at 49, followed by Johnson County at 32.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March to 52,288.
Of those, 50,499 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.