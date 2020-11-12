CHEYENNE – A near-record increase in the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases pushed the number of active cases in Wyoming to more than 8,700 Thursday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 924 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, along with 181 new probable cases.
When combined with new reports of 351 recoveries, the numbers left the state with 8,767 active cases, an increase of 754 from Wednesday. The reporting period was longer than normal due to the Veterans Day holiday; state officials updated Wednesday's totals at 9 a.m., while Thursday's numbers went online at 3 p.m.
Natrona County had 1,613 active cases as of Thursday; Laramie County had 1,405; Albany had 1,337; Campbell had 1,109; Fremont had 595; Park had 398; Sheridan had 336; Sweetwater had 297; Goshen and Uinta both had 206; Lincoln had 175; Weston had 167; Platte had 161; Teton had 152; Converse had 110; Carbon had 100; Crook had 97; Johnson had 80; Washakie had 68; Sublette had 54; Big Horn had 50; Niobrara had 33, and Hot Springs had 18.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Every county but Weston reported new cases Thursday. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 198, while Campbell County reported 147 new cases.
The total number of confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming stood at 17,442 with the increase, while the number of probable cases increased by 181 to total 3,037.
The new reports of 351 recoveries meant the total number of people to recover from the illness since mid-March stood at 11,585 on Thursday.