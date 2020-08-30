Weather Alert

...WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS OVER PARTS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SUNDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310 AND 313. * WIND...NORTHWEST 15 TO 20 MPH SUSTAINED WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...12 TO 15 PERCENT. * HAINES...5. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&