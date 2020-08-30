CHEYENNE – As Laramie County School District 1 prepares to reopen for modified in-person instruction Monday, the district is reflecting on how the pandemic-induced shutdown last spring affected student-teacher relationships.
Over the summer, the district surveyed a total of 629 employees – including 385 certified classroom teachers – about how remote learning went last year.
Of the 539 employees who responded to the question “Did you feel connected to students during the closure?,” 299 said no, while 232 said yes. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle has previously reported on anecdotal instances of teachers who struggled to replicate their personable, face-to-face teaching methods in a remote setting, but this is the first time those feelings have been quantified.
“We understood and realized that there would probably be additional social and emotional supports extended to students through the closure,” said Tracey Kinney, assistant superintendent of instruction for LCSD1, who added that school counselors made efforts to connect with students remotely last year.
The district plans to keep doing some of that this year, but it’s also planning to use some of the money it’s received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to bolster its support programs for students whose support systems were directly compromised by the pandemic.
Going into this school year, educators have had more time to consider how to improve human connection – a luxury that didn’t exist last spring.
Last week, teachers also worked on brainstorming more informal ideas about how to build connections in the event that in-person learning has to transition to a hybrid or fully remote model.
“Teachers are asking questions like how do we remain socially distant but emotionally close? Or how do students know we’re smiling when we have masks on?” said Kinney, who added that she’s heard some ideas that include making a digital locker to highlight students’ and teachers’ individual interests and personalities.
But no one yet knows how that and other ideas will translate during this school year.
“What’s so frustrating for everyone is we’re trying to find some normalcy in a very abnormal environment right now,” Kinney said. “None of us can predict where this is going to go, and we have to be able to respond to any situation.”