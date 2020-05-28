CHEYENNE – Recreational and educational opportunities in the Cowboy State continue to expand with the majority of Wyoming State Historic Sites opening Friday, May 29.
“State parks and historic sites are a huge economic driver for local communities throughout Wyoming,” Darin Westby, director of State Parks and Cultural Resources, said in a news release. “We’re excited to get them opened back up and introduce our visitors to Wyoming’s rich history.
“Guests can visit anything from territorial day prisons, to battle sites, to historic forts, to historic mansions within our State Parks and Historic Site system. We’re ramping up, and while the majority of sites will be opening on the 29th, we have a few that will open shortly thereafter, based on staffing and other determining factors.”
In some instances, hours of operation may be altered. Visitors are encouraged to call specific historic sites for more information.
Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites continues to ask that you help keep sites open by recreating responsibly and following social distancing guidelines.