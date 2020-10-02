CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Municipal Building at 2101 O’Neil Ave. will reopen and resume normal business hours for city employees on Monday.
The building closed earlier this week due to an individual testing positive for COVID-19.
Since the closure, the entire Municipal Building has been professionally cleaned and disinfected, according to a news release. Any modifications of return to work for employees will be determined by their respective department director.
Safety protocols at the Municipal Building remain in place for both employees and the public. This includes required face masks upon entry and in common areas, use of hand sanitizer and social distancing when possible. Members of the public are still encouraged to call and schedule an appointment with city staff.