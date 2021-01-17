CHEYENNE – After the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Wyoming on March 11, state leaders and health officials knew the state’s large elderly population would be most at-risk. That’s why one of the first statewide health orders restricted any outside visitation to nursing homes and long-term care facilities, in an effort to keep these vulnerable populations safe.
While the restrictions certainly made a difference, the levels of COVID-19 transmission in the community showed a “very serious deterioration” by autumn, as Gov. Mark Gordon described it. As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in Laramie County, the respiratory virus that has killed nearly 400,000 Americans infiltrated local long-term care facilities on a larger scale.
Now, residents of nursing homes and similar facilities account for nearly 50% of all Laramie County COVID-19 deaths. That means that, out of the 75 people who have died in the county, about one in two was a long-term care resident – people’s parents and grandparents, who had to spend the last months of their lives in isolation, unable to hug their loved ones for the last time.
In Wyoming, long-term care facilities account for 37% of all COVID-19 deaths.
“The challenge is once (COVID-19) gets into a facility like that, because it is communal, it’s so hard to maintain control of it,” Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Director Kathy Emmons said. “And because the people who are in these facilities often have other health conditions, it puts them at a greater risk for an infection like this, unfortunately.”
Looking forward, a light is at the end of the tunnel for nursing homes, as vaccinations in long-term care facilities began in Wyoming on Jan. 4 through a federal partnership with national pharmacy chains.
But, as Emmons pointed out, the vaccine still didn’t come soon enough for a number of residents.
According to Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti, the highest number of resident deaths was found at Cheyenne Healthcare Center, which lost 19 residents to COVID-19. Life Care Center of Cheyenne lost 12 county residents, Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness lost three, and Sierra Hills Assisted Living and Pointe Frontier Assisted Living each lost one resident, according to state data.
From September to December, COVID-19 deaths and cases in nursing homes nationwide each increased nearly fourfold, according to AARP. The case trends in nursing homes reflect what’s happening in the larger community around them, and fall 2020 is when COVID-19 cases climbed to record highs across the country.
But for nursing homes, the outbreaks were much deadlier; the fatality rate in nursing homes climbed to 10%, according to a New York Times analysis.
“The fact of the matter is, we’ve got about 1% of the people in this country who actually live in nursing homes, and yet they make up about 40% of the coronavirus deaths in the country,” AARP Wyoming’s Tom Lacock said.
And according to AARP’s COVID-19 Dashboard, staff cases were found in nearly every facility, as well, as employees worked to maintain their standard of care while taking on new health and safety guidelines. During the month leading up to Dec. 20, AARP found that at least 96% of all Wyoming nursing homes had reported COVID-19 cases among their staff.
Still, these employees worked to find ways to connect their residents with the outside world – setting up FaceTime sessions with loved ones, hosting birthday celebrations with family separated by glass doors and planning community parades to cheer up residents.
To honor such employees and all the frontline workers of the pandemic, Gov. Gordon dedicated Dec. 16 as “Pandemic Heroes Day.” In a video announcement, Gordon said, “During this national health crisis, these individuals have put the needs of Wyoming and the nation above their own, risking their own safety in the performance of their duties.”
Multiple attempts were made to contact staff at long-term care facilities in Cheyenne to ask about the difficulties these facilities had faced since the beginning of the pandemic. Staff was either unavailable or declined to comment.
WTE reporter Hannah Black contributed to this report.