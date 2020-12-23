CHEYENNE – Another $900 billion in COVID-19 relief funding is coming down from the federal government, contingent on approval from President Donald Trump, and the largest chunk of that relief funding – $325 billion – is earmarked for supporting the nation’s small businesses.
Of that, $284 billion will fund more Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans, which are available to a variety of businesses to help keep employees on payroll. The PPP was among the most popular forms of relief funding, as the first round of $349 billion ran out so quickly another $310 billion in funding was authorized during the spring.
According to Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen, the revamped Paycheck Protection Program funding is “probably the most important” part of the new stimulus bill.
Within the program, Congress also made a number of changes to address issues faced by businesses during the first rounds of funding, which U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley laid out during a webinar Tuesday afternoon.
For example, Congress included a rule in this legislation that prohibits any Paycheck Protection Program funding from being classified as taxable income by the IRS. The change retroactively covers the first two rounds of PPP funding, which was welcomed by small businesses, according to Bradley.
“We’ve talked to lots of small businesses over the last several weeks, who, they’re preparing their taxes, and they’re getting really big surprise tax bills that they weren’t expecting,” Bradley said. “Now, they won’t have to worry.”
Additionally, the legislation loosened restrictions for what qualifies under Paycheck Protection Program funding. Previously, operating expenses were not included in the program; it was mainly for employee wages. Now, however, businesses will be able to use that funding for operating expenses like sneeze guards and personal protective equipment and still have their loans forgiven.
“There are sideboards on that, and some rules about that, but it does expand that some, which will help some of our folks,” Steenbergen said.
Businesses that have already received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, which is administered by local lenders and forgiven by the Small Business Administration, are eligible to apply for a second loan, so long as they have fewer than 300 employees and have seen a 25% drop in gross receipts from last year.
That opens the door for a number of the 13,550 Wyoming businesses that received a Paycheck Protection Program loan in the first or second rounds.
Also to the benefit of small businesses, this new package repeals the rule that businesses couldn’t apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan and also receive an employee retention tax credit.
“There’s a number of issues that we’ve been worried about that (the new stimulus package) seems to address,” Steenbergen said.
For some Wyoming businesses, like Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company, the PPP funding was “kind of a lifesaver,” as owner Muriah Kilmer told the Tribune Eagle when the loan was awarded. But for others, like Capitol Roofing, the PPP didn’t provide much assistance because they didn’t have the need.
Having been granted about $320,000 that’s still in the bank, Capitol Roofing President Dennis Humphrey said they took the better-safe-than-sorry approach.
“I think it was a good option,” Humphrey said. “The best analogy is an insurance policy – better to have it and not need it as opposed to needing it and not having it.”
What else is in the stimulus package?
In addition to the funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, the new stimulus bill also offers support for a number of struggling industries and individuals.
The second-largest portion of the funding is $166 billion in direct relief for U.S. residents, which will take the form of a $600 stimulus check. Those who are unemployed will also see an additional $300 per week.
The other major industries supported by the bill are:
• Airlines: $16 billion
• Transit systems and bus industry: $16 billion
• Entertainment venues like movie theaters and concert halls: $15 billion
• Small banks and local lenders: $12 billion
• Child care providers: $10 billion
• Farms: $12 billion
• Amtrak’s national passenger railroad: $1 billion