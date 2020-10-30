CHEYENNE – The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Friday set a record for a single day in the state, reaching 431 to push the number of active cases to almost 4,500.
The number of new cases, along with an increase of 90 in probable cases, offset the 219 recoveries reported Friday to leave the state with 4,486 active cases, an increase of 301 from Thursday.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Corrections reported Friday that 73 inmates and seven staff members at its Conservation Camp in Newcastle had tested positive for the coronavirus, as had six inmates and 10 staff at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. It was not immediately clear if those numbers were included in the latest counts of confirmed coronavirus cases from the Health Department.
Albany County continued to have the state’s highest number of active cases Friday at 743; Laramie County had 694; Campbell County had 609; Natrona County had 552; Park County had 322; Fremont County had 309; Sheridan County had 273; Sweetwater County had 119; Lincoln County had 100; Platte County had 93; Converse County had 91; Uinta County had 74; Carbon County had 70; Weston County had 69; Goshen had 68; Big Horn had 65; Teton had 63; Johnson had 53; Crook had 45; Sublette had 28; Washakie had 24; Hot Springs had 12, and Niobrara had 10.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties on Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, with the largest number of new cases being reported in Laramie County with 65. Campbell and Natrona counties each had 60 new cases, and Albany County had 57.
The increase means that the state has seen 11,020 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March. The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 90 to total 2,008 since the beginning of the pandemic.
New reports of 219 recoveries brought the total number of people to recover from confirmed or probable cases since mid-March to 8,455.
Governor extends statewide health orders
In response to the ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon issued a news release Friday saying he was extending existing health orders through Nov. 15.
Although he issued no new restrictions, the governor said he is concerned that the state’s economy will be affected by this rise in cases.
“This surge in cases in our communities is directly impacting Wyoming’s health care system, our businesses and industries, and straining our health care workforce,” Gordon said in the release. “This is the time to recognize that our actions impact others, their lives and livelihoods. All of us have a role to play in ensuring that our hospitals can continue to care for all patients, not just those suffering from COVID-19.”
The release from the governor’s office said Wyoming continues to provide enhanced testing at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, including testing all residents and staff at facilities where COVID-19 outbreaks or clusters have been detected. At other facilities that are not experiencing outbreaks, the state continues its surveillance testing program, where a percentage of residents are tested regularly.
WDH is supplementing its contact tracing efforts by bringing on a Wyoming-based company, Waller Hall Research, to provide assistance. The Wyoming National Guard will step down its help with contact tracing support next week. Contact tracing is one of the state’s most effective strategies in isolating the virus and preventing its spread, the release said.
CRMC to reinstate “no visitors” policy Sunday
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials announced Friday that they are reinstating the hospital’s “no visitors” policy effective at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
“Due to the recent surge in community spread of COVID-19 in Laramie County and due to the spike in patients at CRMC being treated for COVID-19, we are compelled to reinstate our ‘no-visitors’ policy for the protection of our patients and staff,” Tim Thornell, CRMC’s president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.
The policy applies to all CRMC campuses, the medical office building attached to CRMC and all the hospital’s affiliated medical clinics.
No visitors are allowed except in the following instances. In those instances, visiting hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Maternity: One designated visitor for duration of patient’s stay.
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit: Two parents or guardians are permitted per 24-hour period.
Pediatric patients (under the age of 18): Two parents or guardians can be designated, but only one parent or guardian can visit at a time per 24-hour period.
Special-needs patients (with a medical or behavioral disability): One caregiver is allowed per 24-hour period.
End-of-life patients: Two visitors are allowed.
Outpatient procedures: If necessary, one person is allowed to accompany a patient for support.
No visitors under the age of 16 are allowed. (If a patient comes to the emergency department with a minor child, the child will be allowed to remain with the patient if there is no other family member present to care for the child.)
In addition:
Visitors are required to provide their own face covering and must wear it for their entire visit, including in patient rooms and in all common areas.
Visitors must practice proper hand hygiene by washing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.
Upon entry, visitors will be screened for travel history, temperature, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and exposure to COVID-19.
Visitors should enter and exit through the designated patient and visitor entrance/exit door. (Main hospital: located in the south parking garage on the corner of 23rd Street and House Avenue. East campus: located at the main entry on the south side of the building.)
No one who is COVID-19 positive, being tested for COVID-19 or is symptomatic will be allowed to visit.
As of Friday morning, CRMC was caring for 29 COVID-positive patients (22 COVID-positive patients in its COVID-19 designated treatment unit and another seven critically ill COVID-positive patients in its intensive care unit).
“The number of COVID-positive patients we are caring for has more than doubled over the past two weeks,” said Dr. Jeff Chapman, CRMC’s chief medical officer.
CRMC continues to offer elective diagnostic and surgical procedures. Its emergency department also continues to be open around the clock to care for anyone with a medical emergency.
“We want to reassure our community that our hospital and health system are fully operational and that we continue to provide a full range of medical services,” Chapman said in the release. “At this point in time, nothing in our health system has closed or shut down. But with the spike of positive COVID-19 cases in our community, we have to be prudent about how many people we let into our facilities who aren’t directly receiving medical care.”
Thornell said the “no-visitors” policy will remain in effect until there is a significant decline in local cases of COVID-19 and in the number of patients being treated at CRMC for COVID-19.
Thornell encouraged all community members to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by following public health safety guidelines:
Stay home when you are sick (even if you just feel “a little sick”).
Wear a face covering when you are inside any public place or can’t maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet. (To be required starting Monday throughout Laramie County by order of the county health officer.)
Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from others who are not part of your immediate household.
Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
Avoid gatherings of people from outside your immediate household.
Get a flu shot.