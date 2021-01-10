CHEYENNE – The COVID-19 pandemic might have delayed the opening of Laramie County Community College’s newest and biggest residence hall, which was originally slated to open last August, but it didn’t stop it altogether.
Next week, students will begin moving into the college’s third residence hall, which can house up to 352 students across 110,000 square feet.
The “new hall,” as it is being called until the college comes up with an official name, is outfitted with modern-looking lounges and study rooms, washers and dryers, as well as a micro-market, communal kitchens, gaming centers and wet-core style bathrooms – bathroom pods that contain seven individual private shower and bathroom spaces.
“The excitement of being able to double our occupancy, that was really exciting pre-pandemic,” said Melissa Stutz, vice president of student services for the college. “The new hall is new and fancy and shiny and all of those things, but beyond that, it’s just such a great environment. Not only do we have the learning and engagement spaces, but also the size of the rooms themselves – how much room there is. It’s so exciting.”
However, due to social distancing measures taken by the college to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, only about 37 students will live there during the spring semester, which starts Jan. 19 (each will have their own room). A total of 220 students will live across the college’s three residence halls.
“We were originally hoping to be open in the fall, but the pandemic really didn’t allow for that happen, but it was almost a good thing,” Stutz said. “It allowed us to take the time and do things the way we wanted to. We wouldn’t have been able to have students live there in full capacity anyway.”
On Friday, Jan. 15, students who are moving from one of the old residence halls can start relocating to the new hall, and on Saturday, Jan. 16, all students will be able to start moving in.
“I personally am hoping to learn a great deal from students living there who can tell me what is and isn’t working,” Stutz said. “That’ll give us the opportunity to be ready to go come fall.”
This time last year – before COVID-19 – the LCCC residence halls were at full capacity, and the college is expecting that demand to rebound after COVID-19 restrictions are no longer necessary. Students living in the old dorms practice social distancing through a family style practice, in which they only socialize with other students who are a part of their sports team or academic track that they see on a regular basis anyway.
“We have been at 100% occupancy the entire time I’ve been at LCCC,” said Diana Wilson, director for residential living and learning at the college, who started the job in 2019, and noted that this year the dorms haven’t been at full capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions. Pre-COVID-19, Wilson said, “We just haven’t been able to house everyone who wants it, and this new residence hall is going to give us that ability.”
Although LCCC has seen a slight dip in student enrollment over the past decade, Wilson said she’s seen a spike in demand for on-campus housing, especially students who aren’t from Cheyenne.
“Having the ability to offer affordable on-campus housing is huge,” Wilson said. “The housing prices in Cheyenne are sometimes challenging for students when they’re thinking about coming here, and living on campus is a very affordable way to do that. Our residence hall is going to extend something our students already know: you can come from any state or country.”
The price for a standard room – which is a double-occupancy unit with access to a several private bathrooms and showers – in the new residence hall is $2,318 per semester. That’s between $100 and $400 more than the standard price of a room – which are suite style with a shared bathroom between two units – in the other two halls, which hold a total of 276 people.
The plans for the new residence hall, which was funded through a $32.5 million loan from the State Loan and Investment Board, were approved in 2018. The college, which is currently facing big state-level cuts to its budget, will pay back the mortgage using the money it generates from room and board fees at a 2.5% interest rate.
“This current budget crisis probably wouldn’t have impacted this project because this is a self-funded project. We’re confident that once we get out of COVID-19, this project will sustain itself,” said Rick Johnson, vice president of administration and finance for LCCC. “We were very fortunate to get ahead of it when we did. We did lose a semester in getting it open, but if we would have started a little later, I’m sure COVID-19 would have impacted us more than it did.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t directly affect the college’s ability to fund the project, it did slow its completion.
“When COVID-19 hit in March, we were probably done with three-quarters of the project,” said Johnson, who added that the pandemic disrupted some of the construction supply chains. “We thought we might only be able to open a portion of the hall in August, so we just decided to wait until the whole thing was finished.”