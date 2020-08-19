MISSOULA, Mont. – With the expiration of the Paycheck Protection Program earlier this month, a new U.S. Small Business Administration program is now available to help small businesses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Advantage Recovery Loan (CARL) Program provides loans with free consulting aimed at helping businesses through the economic downturn, according to a news release. Benefits of the program include fast availability of funds for approved borrowers and the first six months of payments being forgiven.
The CARL Program is a pilot program to increase access to Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans in underserved areas across the country. Loans of up to $250,000 are available through the program, with funds available in 10 business days or less.
With the first six months of payments forgiven, business owners receiving funds in August wouldn’t have loan payments until March. The program is only available for a limited time, however, and loans must be approved by Sept. 27. Businesses can access the program through MoFi, a community-based lender that specializes in helping those not served by traditional financial institutions.
Technical assistance that comes with Community Advantage Recovery Loans is free and can be used to help small businesses:
• Retool their business model for the COVID-19 environment
• Shift to an online presence
• Build cash reserves
• Strategize to reduce expenses, and more
For more information about the CARL Program, or to apply for a loan, contact MoFi at 844-728-9234 or go online to https://www.mofi.org/business-financing/carl/.