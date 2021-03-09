Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TONIGIHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially across central Laramie County. * WHERE...In Wyoming, central and eastern Laramie County including the cities of Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs. In Nebraska, Banner and Scotts Bluff County including the cities of Scottsbluff and Harrisburg. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and low visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&