CHEYENNE – Nine more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Among the nine was an older adult Laramie County woman, who died in February. She had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
In the descriptions, “adult” includes those ages 19-64. “Older adult” includes those 65 and over.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 691 coronavirus-related deaths, 46,551 lab-confirmed cases and 8,421 probable cases reported since the pandemic began almost one year ago.
