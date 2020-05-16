Christian churches recently celebrated the historical reality of Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead. Although many churches had to celebrate this festival in unique ways, it makes the event no less significant.
One of the ancient Christian greetings on Easter Sunday is, “He is risen!” To which the other person responds, “He is risen indeed!”
Most people don’t stop long enough to think about what it would mean if Jesus has risen indeed.
Many people believe the theory of evolution, that we all evolved over billions and billions of years, that in the end we rot, and that’s it. I once had a young man who converted to atheism after an indoctrination from one of our country’s institutions of higher learning explain to me, “Nothing is going to happen when you die. Aside from the probable dimethyltryptamine trip that’ll mush your mind and distract you from contemplating your imminent eternal lack of consciousness.”
Let’s do what the atheists don’t want you to do and think about that a little bit. Eternal nothingness. When you die, you rot. That’s it. If you follow that line of thinking, finally, your life has absolutely no meaning. Your life and everything you do in life has absolutely no meaning and no purpose, compared with the oceans of time before this Earth existed, and the oceans of time after the sun burns up and this world ceases to exist.
It makes no difference what you do in life. It makes no difference how many people die in this pandemic. It makes no difference whether there’s global warming, racism, social injustice, oppression, environmental issues and so on. It makes no difference if you’re a good person or you’re a notorious person, because in the end, you rot.
Someone might say, “It does make a difference.” But for how long? What good is it if you solve world hunger to prolong people’s life a few more years before they die and rot and that’s it? What good would solving global warming do when the sun burns up and this Earth ceases to exist? What good does any social issue do compared to the nothingness before this world existed and the nothingness after it ceases to exist?
If you believe in eternal nothingness, finally all these social causes are simply mental constructs your mind is imposing on a senseless, meaningless, random reality. You abandon all significance and give up the right to talk about anything.
That’s what many people believe. And if that’s what you believe, then your life, whatever you do in life, makes about as much sense as rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
But what if, “He is risen INDEED!” What if death isn’t the end? What if Jesus Christ really did bodily, physically, historically, in reality rise from the dead? If that’s true, it changes everything! That means what he tells us is in the Bible is true.
That means that there really is a place after death called hell and another place after death called heaven. That means that after you die, there is an eternity of consciousness. And that would mean that this life is very important, because what happens in this life determines where you spend that eternity of consciousness.
If Jesus Christ is risen indeed, that means he indeed died. There was a purpose for his death. His death was a payment for the debt that we created by not doing the good we know we ought to have done in life. His resurrection was proof that the payment was accepted and that the human race, you and me included, stand innocent before the only transcendent God.
As someone who believes that Jesus is risen indeed, that not only gives peace and joy when I contemplate what happens when I die, but it also gives meaning and purpose to the life I live now. I can see other people not as highly developed organisms that will one day rot, but as immortal souls who will spend eternity somewhere. I can see people as loved by God so much that he sacrificed himself on a cross and rose from the dead to give them joy and peace in the knowledge of the forgiveness of sins.
That means the heroes who are working to preserve human life really are significant.
That also means that I (and you) can serve humanity knowing that there is a God. And that God sees and takes into account the work I (and you) do for the good of people that not only improves lives here, but spreads a message of eternal rescue in Jesus. And that is an eternal impact on the world.
All because Christ is risen indeed.