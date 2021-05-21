CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported no active COVID-19 cases among staff and inmates in an update Friday.
Three inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.