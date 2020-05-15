CHEYENNE – While other school districts and states are trying to plan for what next school year might look like, Wyoming’s largest public school district – Laramie County School District 1 – says it’s too soon to tell.
Tracey Kinney, the district’s assistant superintendent of instruction, said Thursday that because there are “still a lot of unknowns (related to) the final impacts of COVID-19, all of our planning is very tentative and preliminary.”
Two months ago, the district joined with the large majority of districts in the state and nation and announced the temporary closure of schools – at the suggestion of both Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jilian Balow – to slow the spread of the virus.
The district quickly transitioned to remote learning, and announced that teachers will teach students using a mix of online, telecommunication and paper-based instruction. Although the governor has since relaxed some social distancing restrictions – including allowing for some restaurants to restart in-person dining Friday – schools are remaining closed for the rest of the academic year.
“I didn’t predict March 7 that we’d be in a full shutdown, so three months before mid-August, I just couldn’t say what’s going to happen,” Kinney said. “I think there will be a turning point for us when we start seeing a sustained reduction in COVID-19 cases. Then we can start designing more thorough plans.”
Amid all of the current uncertainty, Kinney said, it’s unclear what learning in Cheyenne will look like this fall – whether it will be delivered remotely, in-person or a hybrid of the two. Although the district will “prepare for both extremes,” Kinney said officials are waiting to flesh out the details until after they receive further guidance from local and state health officials, as well as the Wyoming Department of Education.
Dicky Shanor, chief of staff for the department, said in an email that “as Wyoming Department of Health orders and guidance continue to evolve in the coming weeks and months, we will continue to help school districts navigate them to best meet the needs of their districts and communities.”
The Education Department last month eased some social distancing restrictions and released guidelines schools could use to deliver in-person instruction to a select population of students, such as those with special learning needs.
“We intend to use this period of limited student time in school facilities to pilot best practices for when orders are relaxed in the future to allow for more students to be in facilities,” Shanor added about how the state will inform its final school reopening policies.
To date, Wyoming has recorded some of the lowest numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and related deaths of any state in the country. As of Thursday afternoon, 529 cases of the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Wyoming and 112 of those were in Laramie County. More than 1.4 million cases have been reported nationwide, and more than 85,000 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.
“We’re watching other states and what their reopening plans are, and then we’ll consider if those models will work here or not,” said Kinney, who is in the process of reviewing other states’ reopening plans. “It’s just so early in the process that there’s no way to predict what will happen.”
Laramie County School District 2 officials could not be reached for comment about their reopening plan by press time. Laramie County Community College is still in the process of deciding how it will deliver instruction the fall, and is expecting a final decision by June 26, according to Troy Rumpf, the college’s communications director.
Modified 2020-21 school calendar
There is one more concrete change in the works for next school year in LCSD1: additional instruction time.
The pandemic caused the district to lose several instructional days this school year. To make up for it, Kinney has proposed the idea of converting about four total professional development days into instructional time.
That proposal will be presented to the LCSD1 Board of Trustees for approval at its meeting Monday night.