Here's what wearing a facial mask is doing for me:

I exhale warm, moist air onto the mask. Add perspiration from my face and moisture when I yawn, sneeze or talk.

A warm, moist, dark place is where mold, bacteria and viruses can thrive.

Humans continually shed dead skin cells.

I am inhaling microscopic bits of lint and fabric dye from my cotton mask.

I exhale microscopic bits of dry mucus from my nasal passages.

Every time I inhale this mixture, I damage my lung cells a little bit more.

I don't feel very noble about protecting others from me when I know I'm slowly killing myself.

