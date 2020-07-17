Here's what wearing a facial mask is doing for me:
I exhale warm, moist air onto the mask. Add perspiration from my face and moisture when I yawn, sneeze or talk.
A warm, moist, dark place is where mold, bacteria and viruses can thrive.
Humans continually shed dead skin cells.
I am inhaling microscopic bits of lint and fabric dye from my cotton mask.
I exhale microscopic bits of dry mucus from my nasal passages.
Every time I inhale this mixture, I damage my lung cells a little bit more.
I don't feel very noble about protecting others from me when I know I'm slowly killing myself.