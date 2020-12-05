CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in the state fell by 861 on Saturday, as recoveries increased by 1,065.
There are now 6,151 active cases statewide.
As of Saturday morning, the state Health Department reported the highest number of active cases – 1,293 – in Natrona County. Laramie County had 1,188; Campbell County had 634; Sweetwater County had 394; Albany County had 375; Fremont County had 348; Goshen County had 274; Park County had 207; Washakie County had 203; Sheridan County had 197; Uinta County had 189; Teton County had 121; Lincoln County had 118; Johnson County had 113; Sublette County had 77; Converse County had 72; Big Horn County had 68; Platte County had 67; Carbon County had 63; Weston County had 46; Hot Springs County had 44; Crook County had 34; Niobrara County had 26.
Laboratory-confirmed cases increased by 203 during the same reporting period, to total 31,250 since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March. The Friday-to-Saturday reporting period is the shortest of the week, since the Friday update is posted at 3 p.m., and the weekend numbers are posted at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Five counties – Converse, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Niobrara and Weston – reported no new cases. The highest number of newly confirmed cases was in Park County, which reported 23, followed by Laramie County with 22 and Campbell and Sweetwater counties, which both reported 21 new cases.
The number of probable cases in the state increased by only one, from 4,690 to 4,691.
The number of Wyoming residents who have recovered from confirmed and probable cases of the virus now total 29,533.