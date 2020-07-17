CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming dropped by seven Friday to total 457 as recoveries were reported among 560 patients with laboratory-confirmed and probable cases of the disease.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 34 new laboratory-cases were reported Friday in 13 counties, while nine new probable cases were reported.
New confirmed cases were reported in Albany, Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta counties. The largest increases were seen in Fremont and Laramie counties at five each.
The growth brings to 1,678 the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the first case was detected in Wyoming in March.
As of Friday, Fremont County had seen 365 cases since the pandemic began; Laramie County had 247; Uinta County had 178; Sweetwater and Teton counties had 151; Natrona County had 150; Park had 80; Campbell had 74; Albany had 48; Lincoln had 40; Washakie had 38; Sheridan had 30; Big Horn had 27; Converse and Johnson had 18; Carbon had 17; Sublette had 11; Hot Springs had 10; Crook and Goshen had nine; Platte and Weston had three, and Niobrara had 1.
However, the number of those patients to recover since March grew to 1,590 on Friday, with 1,282 recoveries among patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and 308 recoveries among those with probable cases.
A recovery is defined as when a patient has gone three days without a fever and has seen improvement in respiratory difficulties.
A probable case is one in which a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a known case, but has not been tested for the illness. Since mid-March, 391 probable cases have been reported.
The recoveries brought the total number of active cases across the state down to 457 on Friday, including 374 patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and 83 with probable cases.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 93, while Fremont County had 82.
Niobrara and Platte counties had no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Although 24 Wyoming residents have died as a result of the virus, two of those patients were living in Colorado at the time they were diagnosed with the illness and they were not counted as confirmed cases in Wyoming.