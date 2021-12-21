...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been making headlines as it has quickly become the most prevalent strain in America. (File photo/TNS)
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by three on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received 105 new reports of laboratory-confirmed cases and 39 new reports of probable cases Tuesday.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 117, leaving the state with 854 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 196; Uinta County had 111; Natrona had 93; Campbell had 59; Teton had 57; Fremont had 51; Carbon had 41; Sweetwater had 39; Sheridan had 36; Park had 31; Albany had 26; Weston had 21; Goshen had 17; Lincoln had 12; Crook, Platte and Sublette had 10; Johnson had nine; Converse had eight; Big Horn had six; Hot Springs and Washakie had five, and Niobrara had one.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 113,906 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 111,526 have recovered.