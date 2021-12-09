...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 21 on Thursday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received 130 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Thursday, along with reports of 50 new probable cases.
Also on Thursday, the department received reports of 159 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state’s total number of active cases to 1,426.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 324; Natrona County had 217; Carbon had 134; Campbell had 113; Uinta had 112; Fremont had 76; Sweetwater had 73; Park had 71; Sheridan had 52; Teton had 38; Albany had 36; Goshen and Lincoln had 28; Platte had 22; Converse had 19; Weston had 18; Johnson had 17; Sublette and Washakie had 11; Big Horn had nine; Crook had seven, and Hot Springs and Niobrara had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 112,731 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 109,833 have recovered.