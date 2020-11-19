The numbers below, updated daily, represent: the current number of active cases of COVID-19; the total number of cases (number of laboratory confirmed cases/probable cases); the number of people who have recovered (lab confirmed/probable); and the number of deaths. (Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged)
These totals are as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19:
Laramie County: 1,593 (-21) active cases; 3,855 (+228) total cases (3,192 (+217) lab confirmed/663 (+11) probable); 2,244 (+246) people have recovered (1,841 (+189) lab confirmed/403 (+57) probable); 18 deaths
Wyoming: 11,089 (-279) active cases; 26,169 (+894) total cases (22,489 (+739) lab confirmed/3,680 (+155) probable); 14,904 (+1,152) people have recovered (12,817 (+991) lab confirmed/2,087 (+161) probable); 176 deaths
Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 132,648
Tests reported by commercial labs: 221,681 (Commercial labs are required to report positive test results to WDH; negative results are not reported consistently.)
Source: Wyoming Department of Health