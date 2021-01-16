CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 41,917, an increase of 144 cases over yesterday's 41,733.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 1,812, a decrease of 73 cases from yesterday's 1,885.
Natrona County had 26 new confirmed cases; Laramie County had 20; Sheridan County had 14; both Sweetwater and Uinta counties had 13 new cases; Goshen County had 11; Teton County had nine; Fremont County had eight; Hot Springs County had six; Campbell County had five; Albany and Park counties each had four; Big Horn County had three; Sublette and Washakie counties reported two new cases each; Converse and Johnson counties reported one.
The Health Department showed a decrease of one case in Niobrara County. Carbon, Crook, Lincoln, Platte and Weston counties had no new cases.