Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.