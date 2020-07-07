CHEYENNE – On Tuesday, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department reported a third death in Laramie County due to COVID-19.
The 62-year-old patient had recently been tested and found to be a laboratory confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to a news release. The man had no apparent health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19, according to Wyoming Department of Health.
During the last two weeks, the number of positive and probable COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Currently, there are 194 positive and 104 probable cases (symptomatic and close contact with a positive person), bringing the total of individuals in Laramie County to 298.
Dr. Stan Hartman, county health officer said, “The virus is very much present in Laramie County, which is why we continue to appeal to the public to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and practice proper hand hygiene. The facts clearly show that the virus is serious, and we all need to take the recommended precautions to slow the spread in Laramie County.”