CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum has decided to postpone the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony until, tentatively, Sept. 3, 2021.
The museum and CFD Hall of Fame Committee are taking COVID-19 seriously, and therefore acting on any and all necessary health and safety precautions in an attempt to protect all involved in this untimely celebration, according to a news release.
Due to the limitations on event capacities and travel restrictions, organizers decided it would be best to postpone the event until next year, when everyone can gather together to celebrate inductees with the fanfare of Cheyenne Frontier Days that they deserve.
The 2020 inductees will have their moment to shine, and therefore, there will not be a class of 2021 inductees, according to the release.