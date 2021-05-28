CHEYENNE – As of Friday, May 28, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Correction facilities was one.
One staff member at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive for COVID-19.
Three inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.