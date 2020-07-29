CHEYENNE – For the first time since 1944, there will not be a One Shot Antelope Hunt in Lander this year.
The board of directors of the One-Shot Hunt Club met in an emergency session Monday evening to discuss the hunt and the impacts the COVID-19 virus is having on planning for this year’s hunt.
Club President Wade Alexander said in a news release, “Only four of the original eight teams slated for this year’s hunt are still intact, and I am getting calls every day. The other four teams have replacement hunters or are completely new.”
After extensive discussion, the board had a unanimous vote to postpone the hunt for the first time in 76 years.
Concern was expressed about the number of people who would be allowed at banquets and the potential for the illness to affect hunters, spectators, guides, past shooters and staff.
“We just could not see a way to protect people from the virus and still have a successful hunt,” Alexander said.