CHEYENNE – Wyoming farmers and ranchers have one week left to apply for the Agriculture Fund, which provides funding to help operations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Mark Gordon reserved federal CARES Act dollars specifically for the state’s agriculture producers in the Wyoming Business Council’s COVID-19 Business Relief Program. Through the Agriculture Fund, awards of up to $250,000 are available to eligible applicants.
Funds are dispersed on a first-come, first-served basis, and the fund closes at 8 p.m. Nov. 18. Those who are interested can learn more and apply at wyobizrelief.org.
“We know that many farmers and ranchers have been adversely affected by COVID-19, experiencing reduced gross revenue or incurring extraordinary expenses,” Jill Tregemba, Business Council agribusiness manager, said in a news release. “If you are in production agriculture, meaning you produce protein, fiber or crops, we encourage you to not delay and apply today.”
Supply chain disruptions, decreased demand for products or services, required closures, regulatory requirements that make operating unprofitable and other interruptions have hurt many producers during the pandemic. This fund is designed to help offset revenue losses, as well as COVID-related expenses in three categories: livestock feed and supplements, custom hire and labor, and fertilizer, chemical and seed costs.
The Business Council began issuing the first payments to Wyoming-based farmers and ranchers who applied for the Agriculture Fund this week. All Business Relief Program payments are posted on www.wyopen.gov/wbc, a website created by Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines to provide the public with easy access to state of Wyoming expenditures.
Residents can visit wyobizrelief.org for complete eligibility requirements, frequently asked questions, application video tutorials, a calculation worksheet and a link to fill out an application.