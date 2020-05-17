CHEYENNE – During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to keep the most vulnerable people safe. This is exactly what Wyoming PACE, or Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, is doing.
Since March, the program, operated by Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, has been taking extra steps to make sure its participants are kept safe and COVID-19 free – and it’s worked. Since the pandemic started, none of the PACE participants or staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The very first thing PACE, which serves 138 participants, started doing in mid-March was to decrease the amount of people coming into the program’s center, said Kris Steffen, PACE center manager. On a normal day, before the pandemic started, there would be about 50 to 60 participants coming through the center on a daily basis.
So instead of having people come to the center, PACE started providing more care out in the community. If one of the participants needed care at the center, the program would limit their exposure to others by bringing them in one at a time in one of their PACE vehicles.
While they’re at the center for care, the participants wear a mask and are seen by a nurse provider who assesses them and their needs before transporting them back home. The vehicles used to transport participants are cleaned before and after each trip, and only one participant rides in it at a time.
The program also is delivering meals to participants and helping them with their grocery shopping and other services, if they need it. Usually, the center provides a meal per day at its dining room.
A lot of participants also used the center as a way to socialize and connect with one another. Since the center has started taken these social distancing measures, PACE has been calling and checking in on them.
The program has also been providing activity packets for participants at home, which includes fun activities such as word searches or craft projects, Steffen said.
A few years ago, PACE started a buddy program that partnered existing participants with new participants to help get them acquainted. During this pandemic, buddies reached out to help connect and talk with other participants to help combat the feelings of isolation people may have, said Alicia MacArthur, PACE intake coordinator.
PACE participant Connie Muir-Zauner said she’s been participating in the buddy program and reaching out to others during this time. She said PACE has been wonderfully supportive during the pandemic.
She said PACE has been helping her with her grocery shopping and takes her to dialysis three times a week. She also mentioned that she really appreciates how the program calls to check in on people and make sure they’re doing all right.
She said the PACE staff never makes her feel like participants are a burden, and they are always happy to help. Muir-Zauner mentioned that she’s been a PACE participant for the past four years, and one of her cohorts who’s also a participant had the opportunity to go to Alabama during the pandemic, but chose to stay in Cheyenne due to the PACE program.