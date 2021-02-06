CHEYENNE – As the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions hit Wyoming in second quarter of 2020, widespread job losses were seen in the state, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services Research & Planning Section.
From second quarter 2019 to second quarter 2020, Wyoming lost 26,733 jobs (-9.6%) and total payroll fell by $216.5 million (-6.4%).
The largest job losses occurred in leisure and hospitality (-10,255 jobs), mining (including oil and gas; -4,541 jobs), local government (including public schools and colleges; -3,191 jobs), construction (-1,695 jobs), retail trade (-1,406 jobs), and professional and business services (-1,251 jobs). Smaller job losses were seen in health care and social assistance (-960 jobs), other services (-775 jobs), wholesale trade (-725 jobs) and manufacturing (-593 jobs).
Employment fell in all of Wyoming’s 23 counties.
In Laramie County, 2,692 jobs were lost (-5.7%), and total payroll declined by $8.3 million (-1.5%). Large job losses were seen in leisure and hospitality, retail trade, local government, mining (including oil and gas), health care and social assistance, information and construction.
Also, preliminary data shows that from third quarter 2019 to third quarter 2020 (July through September), employment fell by approximately 22,800 jobs (-8%) ,and total payroll fell by $282 million (-8.1%). Large job losses were seen in leisure and hospitality (approximately 6,100 jobs), mining (including oil and gas, approximately 5,950 jobs), construction (approximately 2,700 jobs) local government (including public schools and colleges, approximately 1,900 jobs), and wholesale trade (approximately 1,050 jobs).