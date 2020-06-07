Every other year, we have the same dream. We wake up one morning after Election Day, grab the newspaper and check to make sure the story is actually in there.
Yep, there it is: Every single person eligible to vote this year in Laramie County did so.
Most voted absentee – either by mail-in ballot or before Election Day at the county courthouse. Some voted in person at one of the county’s vote centers. Some of them had never voted before, and they decided on Election Day to go to a polling place, register and cast a ballot for the very first time.
We know how unlikely that dream is of ever becoming a reality, but hey, in this Vision 2020 year, it doesn’t hurt to dream, does it?
Of course, at this point, we’d be happy to see voter turnout percentages in the 60% to 75% range. Mind you, we’re not talking about percentage of registered voters; we mean the percentage of residents who could vote, if they chose to do so.
Because the fact is Laramie County has reported voter turnout numbers higher than 100% in past presidential elections. Because Wyoming allows residents to register at the polls on Election Day, there have been years when those folks, combined with those who had previously registered, totaled more than the number who were registered before Election Day.
That’s not too shabby, but we can do better. And we believe this could be the year that our dream comes closer to reality.
“That seems unlikely,” you say, “what with this stupid coronavirus keeping many senior citizens home. Aren’t those the people who traditionally make up the state’s largest voting block?”
Yes, but thanks to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office and the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, it’s even easier for everyone currently registered in the Equality State to request and cast an absentee ballot in the Aug. 18 primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
If you’re one of those people, you should have received a mailing containing the “Vote Safely Wyoming” logo. The legal-size color mailer bearing an image of Devils Tower was funded by the CARES Act, and sent out to make it easier for registered voters to ask their county clerk to send them absentee ballots that they can cast by mail.
In a state that has consistently dismissed calls for all mail-in voting as a way to increase voter participation, this move is impressive. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, his staff and the state’s county clerks deserve praise for this action, even if it took a global pandemic and federal funds to make it happen.
And despite the fears spread by some elected leaders that vote-by-mail is more susceptible to fraud than in-person voting, we encourage voters to take the state and counties up on their offer. If you haven’t already done so, use this form to ask for absentee ballots and vote from the comfort of your easy chair or kitchen table this year. (It sounds better than standing six feet apart for who knows how long, doesn’t it?)
Actually, it seems many residents have already done just that. When we checked with Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee this past week, she said a month before absentee ballots are mailed, there had already been more requests than the total number requested ahead of the 2016 primary election. Given the concerns about COVID-19, that’s not that surprising, but the state’s mailing is the main reason it has happened so quickly.
It’s possible that 2020 could end up being a key test for the form of voting that has shown proven results in five other states, all of which are in the West and two of which border Wyoming – Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. According to The Denver Post, nearly 60% of eligible voting-age adults in Colorado participated in the 2018 midterms, compared to just 48% nationwide.
But is mail-in voting really reliable? In a May 1 report by 5280 magazine, former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams (a Republican who helped refine our southern neighbor’s mail-in voting system between 2015 and 2019) said, “Mail-in voting is safe, if you have the proper processes in place.”
The two keys to ensuring ballot security, Williams said, are maintaining accurate mailing lists and cross-checking voters’ signatures on their ballots against the signature on their voter registration form. Both of these steps are taken in Wyoming, according to Will Dinneen, communications and policy director for the Secretary of State’s Office, including daily to weekly checks of the state’s voter registration database against several others to account for address changes, felony records and deaths.
In addition, since Wyoming is exempt from the regulations imposed by the National Voter Registration Act due to Election Day voter registration, Dinneen said voter rolls can be purged of everyone who did not vote after every general election. And the state can communicate with other states to learn when a voter has moved out of Wyoming. Then, county clerks’ office staff compare signatures as ballots are received.
With all of these checks in place, maybe one outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic is that a state with an average age of 38 and getting older each year will join its neighbors in eventually eliminating polling places altogether. Since many of the election judges – those who work at our vote centers – are retirees, if the virus continues to be a concern, it will almost certainly be more and more difficult to staff these locations.
Or maybe this year will be an aberration, and we’ll continue to see a mix of absentee and in-person voting. After all, for Wyoming to continue to allow residents to register and vote on Election Day, we’ll still need at least a few vote centers open in each county.
Either way, we applaud those who got this year’s absentee ballot request form to every registered voter in the state. Global pandemic or not, this needs to happen during every election cycle going forward. If it does, we may inch ever closer to our dream coming true.