CHEYENNE – Parents who are struggling with the pressures COVID-19 has put on local families now have an outlet for mental and emotional support.
Laramie County Community Partnership’s Healthy Youth Action Team this week kicked off its Parenting Check-in Challenge, which is officially running through Friday. The challenge is an opportunity for parents to speak with one another over the phone and discuss the challenges of parenting during the pandemic.
“When the pandemic hit, we took a look at what the needs of healthy youth were in the community,” said Catherine Villnave, chair of the Healthy Youth Action Team.
She said the organization looked at statistical reports – including one that showed nearly half of parents in Wyoming saw reduced pay during the pandemic – as well as anecdotal stories about pandemic-related challenges.
“We determined that parent support was actually one of the biggest health issues for youth during the pandemic. ... Parent mental health issues were significant, as well as having access to resources,” said Villnave, who experienced some some of those challenges first-hand. She was fortunate to keep her job and work from home, she said, but still struggled to find adequate child care for her toddler after day-cares shut down during the pandemic.
Villnave and her colleagues sought to develop a way to help parents in similar situations.
“The thing we came up with early on was just asking people to call people. This is a really simple thing a lot of people could do. It could address these problems in a small way at first, but certainly over time could help a lot of folks out,” Villnave said. “As a parent, I thought it would be great if someone called and said, ‘Hey, are you doing OK?’”
Anyone in the community can participate in this week’s challenge, which Villnave said she hopes will continue even after the week ends.
Participants are asked to call at least two other parents to offer words of encouragement and talk through problems they might be facing this year. After reaching two parents, participants are asked to reach out to others in the community to participate, with the goal of keeping the chain active.
The organization has provided questions to help steer the conversation, if needed, as well as a list of community resources that they can distribute.
“Our lives have changed this year, and many people don’t know what to expect moving forward,” said Sarah Urbanek, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Laramie County and a member of the Healthy Youth Action Team.
“I hope that parents and the community use this challenge as a way to build each other up. This year has been full of a lot of uncertainty and conflict, but people are just trying to do what they think is best for their families,” she said. “I believe that if we check in on our friends and families to say how are you doing, we can learn so much about what they need.”